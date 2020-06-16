Can Dogs Eat Carrots? Super Foods for Dogs

Yes, your dog can eat carrots! Carrots are affordable and beneficial additions to your dog’s diet. Low in calories, they are crunchy and sweet, and most dogs really like them.

Carrots Are Packed with Nutrients

They are loaded with beta-carotenes, antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C and vitamin K (needed for blood clotting), as well as potassium. They are an excellent source of magnesium, manganese, most of the B vitamins and phosphorus, which is required for energy production, among other things. Carrots are also a good source of lutein, important for eye heath.

Caveats: Carrots contain a lot of fiber, so introduce them slowly. Also, organic carrots are best; while they’re not on the Environmental Working Group’s “dirty dozen” list, as root vegetables, they can have a high pesticide residue. (For more on produce pesticide loads, take a look at the EWG’s 2020 shopper’s guide.)

GET THE BARK IN YOUR INBOX! Sign up for our newsletter and stay in the know. Email Address:

How to Add Carrots to Your Dog’s Diet

For rewarding good behavior, you can feed your dog raw carrots cut into sticks or thin disk shapes. For a mealtime boost, grate raw carrots and add them as a topper or lightly steam them in chicken broth to make them doubly tasty.

No Peeling Required

Be sure to wash carrots before using, and if you buy organic, there’s no need to peel them; the skin is as healthy as the rest of the vegetable. Carrot greens are loaded with nutrients, but you’ll need to chop them fine to mask their earthy flavor, which not all dogs like.

Quick Tips: Use a small piece of a carrot to cork a stuffed Kong. You can also add grated carrots to any of your favorite dog treat recipes.