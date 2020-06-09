Can Dogs Eat Eggs? Super Foods for Dogs

Yes, dogs can eat eggs. The egg is a powerhouse of nutrition, both the whites and the yolk, but also the shell itself. Eggs contain all the essential amino acids, and are a very highly digestible source of protein with a high nutritional value. They are loaded with vitamins and minerals, too. Eggs are a perfect source of protein.

How to Add Eggs to Your Dog’s Diet

There are so many ways to feed eggs to your dog. You can cook them—hardboiled, scrambled, fried, poached, and so forth—or serve them raw. You can make omelets or frittatas for you and your dog to share; just don’t add ingredients that can harm a dog (such as onions, chives and garlic) and go light on the salt and pepper. Eggs are perfect a binder when added to warm oatmeal or rice. You can use them for a meal topper, enhancing a kibble meal with fresh and bioavailable proteins and other nutrients. (Make sure you take into account the calories in an egg before supplementing your dog’s food.) And, you can grind up the shells for a great and very affordable source of calcium carbonate (see below for directions).

Ideally, choose eggs from free-range or pastured chickens, or organic Omega-3 enriched eggs, which come from hens who were fed flax. These eggs contain the essential omega-3 fatty acid, alpha-linolenic (ALA), plus two other omega-3 fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic (DHA).

Egg Size Kcals Medium 60 Large 70 X-Large 80 Jumbo 90

Quick Tip: Prepping Eggshells to Make Calcium Carbonate

Rinse the cooked eggshells or boil raw shells for 5 minutes (to kill any bacteria). To dry them out, spread them on a baking sheet and put into a 200° degree for oven for 10 minutes. Cool the shells, then grind them to a very fine consistency in a coffee grinder or a blender. Store them in a glass jar in the refrigerator.

GET THE BARK IN YOUR INBOX! Sign up for our newsletter and stay in the know. Email Address:

1 teaspoon ground egg shells equals 1,800 milligrams of calcium.

Easy Hard-boiled Eggs

Steaming is the best, and most foolproof way, to cook eggs. Place cold eggs on a rack in a pot with 1 cup of boiling water. Cover and cook for 11 to 10 minutes, depending on egg size. Drain, then place the eggs in cold water for just a few minutes.