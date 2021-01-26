Can Dogs Eat Kale (and Other Leafy Vegetables)?

Yes! Leafy vegetables pack a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, carotenoids and flavonoids linked to better health, especially brain health. They’re also a good source of helpful roughage. Many fall into the cruciferous family, including kale, spinach, chard, mustard greens, beet greens, collards, dandelion greens, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, bok choy and brussels sprouts. Here, we’ll kick off with super-food kale.

Benefits of Kale

Kale, one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables, was practically unknown in many U.S. kitchens until the 1990s. A rich source of vitamins A, B6, C and E as well as folate and manganese, it also provides thiamin, riboflavin, pantothenic acid and several minerals, such as iron, potassium and phosphorus. Additionally, kale is a great source of two main antioxidants, lutein and zeaxanthin, (lutein and zeaxanthin) that can potentially protect against cancer.

Adding small amounts of kale to your dog’s diet can support vision and colon health and liver detoxification, and stave off infections. And, if your dog needs to drop a few pounds, lightly cooked kale can be added to her meal as a topper, increasing her satisfaction without adding much in the way of calories.

Types of Kale

There are three main types. The sweetest, Lacinato (also called dinosaur or Tuscan kale) is dark green with long, flat leaves and is the easiest to use. There’s the Curly variety with, yes, very curly, green leaves that’s somewhat bitter, and finally, the mildest of the three, a Russian variety with lobed leaves and magenta stems. (See image above.)

How to Add Kale to Your Dog’s Diet

Kale is a great ingredient for DIY dog food recipes, both in raw food and lightly cooked recipes.

Boiling diminishes kale’s nutrient profile, so it is best to lightly steam or blanch it. To blanch kale (and other vegetables), quickly submerge it first in boiling water and then in very cold ice water. Blanching is not only a good way to prepare leafy vegetables, it also cleans off any dirt that may be clinging to the leaves and helps retain more of the vegetable’s vitamins and flavor.

Most recipes intended for human consumption advise you to strip the leaves off their woody stems/ribs before cooking. But when using it for dogs, you can include the ribs by chopping or pulverizing and then lightly sautéing or roasting them. You can also reserve the stems and freeze to add to a future meal for your dogs.

Finely slice or chop the leaves. Then, massage the leaves by hand for a couple of minutes, which will make them tender enough to eat without cooking. (That extra massage step makes kale a great salad ingredient for us, but it’s best to lightly cook kale for dogs.)

You can also puree steamed or blanched kale—leaves and ribs included—in a food processor or Vitamix-type blender. Add a splash of the steaming or blanching water to make pureeing easier.

KALE RECIPES FOR THE TWO OF US

KALE FRITTATAS

Check out this recipe from Kathryne Taylor of Cookie & Kate fame for delicious dog-sized baked frittatas. They make a great treat for a nutritious brunch for both of us.

KALE SMOOTHIES, FROZEN TREATS & CHIPS

Many people include kale in their own smoothie blends. You can do the same for your dogs by whipping up a doggie super-food smoothie using kale, blueberries, banana, yogurt, chia seeds and other fruits/vegetables. Freeze in silicone forms or ice cube trays to make refreshing, lickable summer treats, or add a little to a stuffed Kong recipe, then freeze the Kong. Or, use a couple of spoonsful of this smoothie mix as a meal-topper.

Another way you can share this nutritious leafy vegetable with your dog is to make up a special batch of kale chips for both of you. It couldn’t be simpler.