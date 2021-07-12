Can Dogs Have Pineapple? Fruits for Pups

When it comes to treats you can share with your dogs, fruits are a delicious and nutritious choice for both people and pets. Many fruits work well as easy, simple treats in addition to your dog’s healthy diet, but what about pineapple?

There’s good news for pineapple lovers who are curious if this tropical delight is safe for dogs. I’m happy to report that pineapple is a healthy, sweet, perfectly safe treat for dogs—with moderation. Let’s dive into the benefits and cautions of pineapple for pups.

Are Pineapples Safe for Dogs?

Let’s start with some positive aspects of pineapples. Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C (also called ascorbic acid). Just one cup of pineapple contains 80mg, which is a full day’s worth for us humans. Pineapple is also full of vitamin B1 (thiamin), vitamin b6, and dietary fiber, making it a worthy treat for dogs. The pineapple is also packed full of nutritious minerals, including iron, magnesium, and potassium. In pineapple, you’ll also find bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion, reduces inflammation, improves healing, and fights cancer.

But, while pineapple packs a lot of punch, it does have some downsides. For us humans who cannot produce vitamin C, pineapple is a great source of the vitamin. Dogs, on the other hand, do not require much vitamin C added to their diet because dogs (and cats) produce vitamin C naturally. Another drawback that might make you reconsider sharing pineapple with your dog, sugar. Pineapple is loaded with natural sugar (fructose), which can irritate a dog’s GI. So, while pineapple is generally safe for dogs, it should be limited to only an occasional treat–and no more than a few bites a day.

Pup prep: To serve pineapple to your dog, cut up raw, fresh pineapples in bite-sized chunks or sticks.

For a cooling treat during the summer, go with frozen. Frozen pineapple contains many of the same nutritional benefits as fresh, but it’s easy to store and perfect for the occasional treat year-round.

As with any new food, introduce pineapple slowly and in small quantities. You might find your dog doesn’t like the smell or taste of pineapple–not all dogs do! If your dog doesn’t take to pineapple, there are many more dog-friendly superfoods to try.

A word of caution: avoid canned pineapple. Most canned pineapple is packed in sugary syrup which can irritate a dog’s digestive system leading to diarrhea or vomiting.