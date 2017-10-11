Home
Studies & Research
 Print|Text Size: ||
Canine Science Conference 2017
It was three heavenly days of dog talks!
Karen B. London
, PhD
|
October 11, 2017

This past weekend was the first ever North American Canine Science Conference. It was open to people from all over the world studying any aspect of any canine species. A similar event called the Canine Science Forum has been happening every other year in Europe since 2008, and this gathering was modeled after it. The goal was to maintain the high scientific standards and keep the friendly atmosphere, and both goals were met. Although there were a number of talks about wolves, foxes and dingoes, the majority of the presentations were about our best friends, the domestic dog.

The range of topics was extraordinary with talks on evolution and domestication, behavioral genetics, play behavior, the social relationship between humans and dogs, stress, problem behavior in shelter dogs, detection dogs, food preferences, guide dogs, therapy dogs, hormones, clicker training, behavioral evaluations in shelters, helping extremely fearful dogs, attachment styles in dogs, hearing and vision impaired dogs, dogs’ problem solving abilities, and the social effects of synchronized behavior between people and dogs.

The biggest problem while attending the conference was deciding which talk to attend when there were concurrent sessions. The good news is that I never made a bad choice—perhaps it was not possible to do so. Like all 130 attendees, I spent the weekend reveling in the knowledge that was all around us, and in the knowledge that there are now so many people actively engaged in scientific research about canines that a conference such as this is possible. The word on the street is that many Europeans doubted that this conference would be possible much less a success because they were under the impression that there was not enough interest or research on this side of the pond for it to work.

The conference organizers hope to host another Canine Science Conference in two years. It’s a new and fantastic development that the amount of research in this area is substantial enough for an entire conference to focus on it.

Print

Karen B. London, PhD, is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral problems, including aggression. She is the author of five books on canine training and behavior.

More From The Bark

The Way To Dogs’ Brain Is Through Their Noses
The Way To Dogs’ Brain Is Through Their Noses
By
Sheldon Siporin
Interpreting Facial Expressions of Dogs
By
Karen B. London
Studying Human Behavior in Dog Agility
By
Karen B. London
More in Studies & Research:
Studying Human Behavior in Dog Agility
Karen B. London, PhD | 8/26/2017
Smell You Later
Karen B. London, PhD | 8/16/2017
Moms Affect Guide Dog Success
Karen B. London, PhD | 8/11/2017
How Dogs Are Helping Researchers Cure Color Blindness
by Erica Goss
Baby Face: The Allure of Cute Dogs
by Jamie Hale, MS
Breeds and Behavior
by Janis Bradley
Genetics of Canine Personality Traits
Karen B. London, PhD | 7/6/2017
Interpreting Canine Body Language
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/30/2017
It Matters Where Your Dog Came From
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/21/2017
First Dog Breeders
JoAnna Lou | 6/15/2017

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc