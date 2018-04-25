Chris Evans And His Dog Dodger

In a real-life “cute meet”, Chris Evans found his rescue pup Dodger while filming the movie Gifted. One of the last scenes they shot took place at a shelter and Evans didn’t realize at first that the dogs weren’t working dogs hired for the scene, but were actually up for adoption. It was love at first sight for Evans, who was so sure that Dodger was destined to be his that he filmed their meeting.

That was years ago, and since then, Evans has regularly posted pictures and videos of Dodger being unbelievably adorable and of the two of them sharing happy times. Here is one of Dodger singing along with a musical lion.

And here is a popular one with Dodger and Chris being reunited after weeks apart while Chris worked on a movie.

Chris Evans is more than a fine actor and Captain America. He's also a huge proponent of rescue dogs and adopting from shelters, saying, “Rescue dogs are the best dogs!”