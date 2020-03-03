Colorful Dog-Inspired Home Updates You’ll Love

Spring is almost here and the season's first blooms are all around. Whether you're moving into a new place or just looking to revamp your home decor, here are 5 ideas to get you started. These fresh finds will add a dollop of color and a sprinkling of dog to your home design.

It’s easy to add a dash of whimsy and some colorful flora to your home with this wonderful ceramic Dalmatian vase made by artist and illustrator Solenn Larnicol.

For those with a love of succulents, get your hands on this ceramic Boston Terrier planter. This seven inch tall planter is handmade and the perfect kickstarter for your own little indoor garden this spring.

With a bold blue handle and interior, this beautifully printed 11oz mug features an inspiring watercolor illustration of a Springer Spaniel.

Looking to get crafty? This DIY origami-style papercraft statue might be just the thing your room is missing. It is sure to add a bit of memorable flourish to any room. You'll supply the paper in whatever color and pattern that will fit with your decor.

Add a splash of color with this plush dog-theme linen pillow. It features an adorable Basset Hound playfully cycling through a grassy meadow.