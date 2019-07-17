Bark Editors

Cool Attractions: Berczy Park Dog Fountain

By Susan Tasaki, July 2019
Courtesy Claude Cormier et Associés

Courtesy Claude Cormier et Associés

Courtesy Claude Cormier et Associés

Courtesy Claude Cormier et Associés

Courtesy Claude Cormier et Associés

Courtesy Claude Cormier et Associés

Courtesy Claude Cormier et Associés

Courtesy Claude Cormier et Associés

Updating Toronto’s small Berczy Park to meet the needs of its rapidly changing neighborhood gave landscape architect Claude Cormier a perfect opportunity to incorporate a whimsical and appealing water feature: a colorful cast-iron fountain featuring 27 life-size dog sculptures.

Stationed around the outside of the base, six large dogs spout water into the middle level, while from inside the fountain, small and medium-sized dogs take aim at the golden bone on top. As a bonus, those who look carefully will see that the fountain’s sole cat, casually sitting on the bottom tier, is gazing across the plaza at two yellow-breasted birds perched on a lamppost.

This charming fountain is the focal point of the park’s three use zones: a green space, an area for real dogs and a plaza for public gatherings.

For more photos: bit.ly/2O1H6aj

Susan Tasaki is a The Bark contributing editor.

Related Content

Trail Etiquette For You and Your Dog
By Jill Reynolds
Doris Day, Animal Activist, Remembered
By The Bark
A Dog A Day by Sally Muir
By The Bark