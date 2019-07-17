Cool Attractions: Berczy Park Dog Fountain

Updating Toronto’s small Berczy Park to meet the needs of its rapidly changing neighborhood gave landscape architect Claude Cormier a perfect opportunity to incorporate a whimsical and appealing water feature: a colorful cast-iron fountain featuring 27 life-size dog sculptures.

Stationed around the outside of the base, six large dogs spout water into the middle level, while from inside the fountain, small and medium-sized dogs take aim at the golden bone on top. As a bonus, those who look carefully will see that the fountain’s sole cat, casually sitting on the bottom tier, is gazing across the plaza at two yellow-breasted birds perched on a lamppost.

This charming fountain is the focal point of the park’s three use zones: a green space, an area for real dogs and a plaza for public gatherings.

