Cover Reveal of HEART OF BARKNESS

The Bark is thrilled to do an exclusive cover reveal of New York Times bestselling author Spencer Quinn’s latest Chet and Bernie mystery—HEART OF BARKNESS (A Forge Books Hardcover; on-sale July 2, 2019), a delightful whodunit told from the point of Chet the dog that is sure to get tails wagging! Chet and Bernie have countless devoted fans who are clamoring for the return of this beloved duo, and HEART OF BARKNESS does not disappoint! The book cover (shown above center) features a photograph by Shaina Fishman.

In this perfect entry point to the bestselling series Chet and his human companion P.I. Bernie Little encounter heartache and much worse in the world of country music. They’re both music lovers, so when Lotty Pilgrim, a country singer from long ago, turns up at a local bar, they drive out to catch her act.

Soon they’re working the most puzzling case of their career, a case that takes them back in time in search of old border-town secrets, and into present-day danger where powerful people want those secrets to stay hidden. Chet and Bernie find themselves sucked into a real-life murder ballad where there is no one to trust but each other.

SPENCER QUINN is the New York Times bestselling author of the Chet and Bernie mystery series, as well as the bestselling Bowser and Birdie series and Queenie and Arthur series for middle-grade readers. He lives on Cape Cod with his wife Diana—and dogs Audrey and Pearl.