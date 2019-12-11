Cover Reveal: OF MUTTS AND MEN

The Bark is excited to present an exclusive cover reveal of New York Times bestselling author Spencer Quinn’s latest Chet & Bernie mystery—OF MUTTS AND MEN (A Forge Books Hardcover; on-sale in June 2020), a delightful whodunit told from the point of Chet the dog that is sure to get tails wagging! Chet & Bernie have countless devoted fans who are clamoring for the return of this beloved duo, and OF MUTTS AND MEN will not disappoint! The new book’s cover (shown above center) features a photograph by Shaina Fishman.

In this perfect entry point to the bestselling series, Chet and his human companion P.I. Bernie Little get embroiled in new adventures solving crimes as part of the Little Detective Agency. As Stephen King has said, “Spencer Quinn speaks two languages—suspense and dog—fluently.” Read an excerpt from the new book here.

SPENCER QUINN is the New York Times bestselling author of the Chet & Bernie mystery series, as well as the bestselling Bowser and Birdie series and Queenie and Arthur series for middle-grade readers. He lives on Cape Cod with his wife Diana—and dogs Audrey and Pearl.