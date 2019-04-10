Credit Union’s Pet Food Drive

Pet food drives have helped many people feed their dogs and cats well despite economic challenges and they have become increasingly common. These calls to support our four-legged family members have more community support than in the past. My local credit union is hosting a pet food drive to help a new local shelter, High Country Humane, which will open this Saturday, April 13, 2019.

I received an e-mail from the credit union that said, “We’re partnering with High Country Humane to collect pet food donations so low-income families in Coconino County can provide healthy meals for their pets! High Country Humane was created to provide high-caliber animal shelter service and help elevate animal welfare throughout northern Arizona. Drop off our donations of cat and dog food at either of our Flagstaff branches through April 12.”

In addition to that mass e-mail, there was an article in our local paper about the food drive. That was how I learned that the credit union is not only hosting the food drive, but matching the amount of food brought in up to 1000 pounds and is also an official sponsor of the new shelter.

Though many people feed their pets before they feed themselves when times are tough, pets still suffer when food becomes scarce. Pet food drives can make all the difference, relieving a lot of stress and even helping keep pets in their homes. Are such food drives common in your area?