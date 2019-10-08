Home & Garden

Cute Custom Portrait Mugs

By Daniela Lopez, September 2019
Image © hadleyclay.com

Image © hadleyclay.com

Celebrate your furry friend with this one-of-a-kind personalized and handmade dog mug. Artist Hadley Sedgwick makes these beautiful ceramic dog designs from scratch in her Georgia studio, her work has even appeared on shows such as 2 Broke Girls. Made from durable stoneware clay, this custom mug is non-toxic and microwave/dishwasher safe. Peek into her store and you’ll see that in addition to custom dog mugs she also offers personalized pet bowls and is now offering custom pet pencil cups. Your office will not be complete without a personalized pen and pencil holder featuring your own pup’s delightful pet portrait.

Mug size:  4” height, holds 14 ounces
Pen holder: 4” x 4” x 2”

