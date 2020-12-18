Doberman Exercise Video

This is one of the more fascinating videos we’ve seen. This Doberman is watching a video of herself exercising in tandem with her human/trainer—we can see in the video the Dobie being put through her paces performing lifts, squats, and push-ups. If that were not amazing in and of itself, the dog watching herself exercise in the video responds by mimicking the same moves. Up on her hind legs, then clearly responding to the taped action, she goes into a down and moves in sync with her videotaped exercise performance! If you’ve seen those commercials advertising a mirror-like reflective workout system—the effect is similar. The dog is enthusiastically engaged with the action shown on the screen and responds in kind. It calls forth questions about what dogs see when they look at television, and their ability to recall or mimic actions.

Watch some of the other videos that offer creative ways for you and your dog to exercise together and to be active indoors.