Dog-Friendly Fall Travel Ideas

Autumn is an ideal season for hitting the road or trail with your canine co-pilot. Cooler temperatures bring a riot of reds, yellows and oranges. Here are a few favor- ite fall destinations:

Asheville, NC The mountains and foothills surrounding Asheville in western North Carolina offer a kaleidoscope of

colorful foliage every October. The Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains have one of the longest autumn color seasons in the country. Barkwells, located in Asheville and Brevard, offers luxurious cottages and dog welcoming fenced grounds that include a pond and acres of meadow.

Taos, NM The golden aspens of New Mexico’s high country are on view throughout the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, a 83-mile drive through mountains, valleys and mesa. The Adobe & Pines Inn is a lovlingly restored 1832 hacienda in Taos that welcomes dogs.

Mount Ranier, WA The 120-mile White Pass Scenic Byway passes through wilderness parks and forests, providing fall colors and scenic hiking.

Lake Placid, NY Nestled in the Adirondacks, Lake Placid is home to the some of the most colorful autumn views in the Northeast. Surrounded by six-million-acres of wilderness park, the trails cater to every hiking level. High Peaks Resort, The Lake House and Hotel North Woods are all pet-friendly accommodations.