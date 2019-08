Hike a mountain, catch some sun, sink your teeth into a “spicy pig” sandwich … all with your dog at your side. At the end of the day, both of you are welcome at the Hotel Ketchum, which not only provides the pup with a dog bed, leash and backpack, but also donates a percentage of the pet fee to a local animal shelter. Plus, the hotel does its bit for the environment by sponsoring a PUP (Pick Up for the Planet) waste collection bin at the Adams Gulch trailhead. hotelketchum.com