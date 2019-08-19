Dog-Friendly Travel: A Tiny House Resort, The Catskills, New York

You don’t have to have a dog to stay in one of the resort’s nine custom-built, compact hideaways, but if you do, there are lots of ways for both of you to unwind. Take a leisurely pack walk with other guests and their dogs or wander the resort’s 28 acres on your own; grill a meal to share on the patio; hang out in the new enclosed off-leash play space, which includes a seating area for you and a fine selection of doggie toys for your co-pilot. (We don’t know for sure, but we’d bet the goat yoga class is off-limits to the pooch!) atinyhouseresort.com