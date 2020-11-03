Dog Jumps Over Almost Everything in Silly Video

Dunkin is a rescue dog who is described by his person as the ultimate sports dog. He's got a spunky personality and a ton of confidence, except apparently when it comes to vacuums.

Dunkin is exceedingly well versed in trick training, so he's capable of jumping any doggy gate in the house, no matter how high. Dunkin’s skills have been tested; he can clear them all. There is only thing Dunkin won't jump over, his kryptonite—the dreaded vacuum!

Vacuums are a common fear for many dogs and it’s easy to see why—they are noisy, strange looking, and can stir up a lot of smells. Read on to learn more about how dogs react to vacuums.