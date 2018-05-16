Dog Lacks Herding Experience

Well-trained herding dogs make sheepherding look so easy, but it is and extremely challenging job that requires skill, finesse and experience. The video of a dog who lacks these advantages being chased by a flock of about 20 sheep makes that quite clear, to the amusement of many who have watched it.

Accustomed as we are to seeing dogs control the movement of sheep, it looks ridiculous to see them turn the tables on this little pup. Adding to the humor is the voice of a person calling, “Nelson, Nelson, come here Nelson”. He speaks in an extremely calm manner reminiscent of the teacher saying, “Anyone? Anyone?” in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and with no more hope of getting a response.

Dogs can be seriously injured by sheep who charge at them, but this dog does not seem to have suffered that fate. Hopefully, he is not psychologically scarred by becoming a viral sensation who has given thousands of people a hearty laugh.