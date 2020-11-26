Dog Lovers’ Gift Guide 2020

Red Kilim Snuggle Sack
Many dogs love to cuddle into a bed, burrowing deep for calming snoozes. If your dog is one of them, this gorgeous Turkish kilim bed from Floofcouture in the Netherlands is sure to a winner. The lining comes in a deco velvet or faux fur. It is handsewn with very strong thread, plus it is extremely soft; your dog will snuggle in and fall asleep straight away.
Wooly Snuffle Mat
Dogs love scent games, and snuffle mats provide them with opportunities to use their most highly developed sense to sniff out treats and other bits of food. They are engaging and enriching—from young pups learning the “find it” skill to senior dogs who delight in sniffing around for their treats.
Bocce’s Bakery Training Bites
Reward all the dogs in your life with these low-cal, wheat-free training bites. At only 4 kcal per treat, Bocce’s Bakery’s five tasty flavors are the perfect incentive for training sessions or recall training out in the field—with treats like this, your dog will come running back! Ingredients include, duck, blueberries; peanut butter, bacon; beef, cheddar; chicken, pumpkin; carob.
Vegetable-tanned Leather Collars
These gorgeous leather collars, handcrafted in a small workshop in Berlin, Germany, come in lovely muted colors and carry a lifetime warranty. The collars are ¾ in. wide and ⅛ in. thick, made of full-grain, vegetable-tanned Italian leather with Italian metal hardware and solid brass. Soft but durable.
Carhartt Dog Chore Jacket
Your dog will be all the rage this chilly season in her own Carhartt jacket—perhaps to match your own! This iconic workwear brand was founded in Detroit in 1889, and has long been a favorite of those who value affordable, durable and no-fuss clothing. Their water-repellent, cotton canvas jacket has a quilted nylon lining for warmth and ease of wear, and a natty corduroy-trimmed collar with two rivet-reinforced pockets.
Diggs Revol Dog Crate
This attractive, well-designed dog crate is not only collapsible, it’s easy to set up, making transporting and storing it a breeze. Revol’s diamond-shaped mesh design was developed based on guidance from pet safety experts to prevent paws and jaws from getting caught in the openings. Engineered using reinforced plastic, aluminum and steel, it’s both strong and lightweight.
Dog Blanket from Molly Mutt
Either as an addition to a dog bed for your dog to curl up with or as a furniture protector, these 100% cotton canvas blankets will delight. One side is fleece and the other is canvas, in seven different patterns and two sizes. Great for travel (keep your car seats clean!) or on-the-go comfort anywhere.
Fetching Fields Dog Treat Bars
These human-grade, organic, plant-based treat bars are nutrient-dense and perfect for both high-value training treats and long hikes with your dog. Each bar is individually wrapped, and can easily be broken into smaller sizes, making them ideal for training. This three-pack 3 varieties. 68 kcal per bar, a little goes a long way to satisfy your dog.
Bumi Tug Toy
The Bumi by West Paw Design is a 100% recyclable dog toy designed for lively games of tug and land- or water-based fetch. Stretching to twice its length during tug-o-war, this S-shaped dog toy is a favorite with pets and their people, an all-in-one versatile toy designed for active play. It floats and the bright colors make it easy to see wherever it lands.
Wag Hip Pack
Dog walking and visits to the dog park just took a fashion-forward step with WaterField Designs’ elegant full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather Wag Hip Pack. The inventive and elegant pack features a lined treat compartment, a discreet poop-bag dispenser and straps that snap to hold a leash and a fetch toy. Plus, its strong magnetic clip-on fastener quickly attaches to clothing without belt loops or a belt.
dooloop Poop Bag Holder
At long last, a perfect accessory to take on our dog walks. Who hasn’t been left holding a bag of poo with no trash can in sight? As courteous dog-walkers, we certainly don’t leave the bag on a pathway (a big no-no). Now, there’s dooloop, an inventive alternative. This poop-bag holder attaches easily to any leash, and can hold multiple bags.
re:loom UPS Dog Leashes
re:loom, an inspiring and empowering nonprofit, employs needy individuals to make beautiful, handwoven products from excess textiles, including these lovely leashes. The familiar brown UPS uniforms are going through a redesign, and the delivery company has teamed up with them to upcycle the fabric into new dog leashes. The 60"-long leashes are finished with a sewn edge and have soft, fleece-lined wrist-loop handles.
Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Treats
These freeze-dried raw dog treats are new from West Paw Design. Their duck recipe contains only six ingredients including duck organ meat; and the beef has only beef liver. They are made using high-pressure pasteurization, then freeze-dried and preserved without additives to maintain both nutrition and rich flavor and taste. Serving size: 6 to 8 pieces, 15 kcal per serving.
Sheepy Wool-Filled Dog Bed by Molly Mutt
From the fine folks at Molly Mutt, the company who brought us the first “stuff-it-yourself” dog bed duvets, comes an ingenious, sustainable and snoozeable bed. The idea was inspired by one of their customers, a sheep farmer who sold her leftover wool packed inside one of their duvets. Now they are teaming up with other farmers to make their own comfy bed. It's antimicrobial, chemical-free, 100% all natural, cool in summer and warm in winter, and will last a lifetime. Available in an assortment of sizes and duvet designs.
Messy Mutts Silicone Feeder
This nifty and neat pet-food feeder from Messy Mutts comes with two stainless steel bowls held in place by a slip-resistant silicone base—no more bowls pushed across the floor by an eager eater. The bowl holder is made from food-grade silicone and is BPA- and PVC-free.
Customized Dog Rubber Stamp
Put your favorite dog on a rubber stamp! These one-of-a-kind, customized rubber stamps are the perfect gift. Use them to make decorative wrapping paper, notecards and gift cards, for scrapbooking, and more. The stamp works on paper, thinner fabrics or porous surfaces. In order to be sure she can translate your dog’s portrait, the maker needs to see the photograph to be reproduced before you make your purchase.
Dog Is My Co-Pilot
Our first anthology, the New York Times bestseller, Dog Is My Co-Pilot: Great Writers on the World's Oldest Friendship, is a witty and thoughtful collection of essays and short stories exploring every aspect of the bond between humans and dogs. Dogs have been our muses, our mentors, and our playful and noble co-pilots. There’s no better source a reader can turn to for a richer understanding of that complex and wonderful relationship than this book. The anthology, which has become a modern classic, brings together the work of 42 notable writers. Hardcover. Editors' autographed books available.
The Bark Tote Bag
You’ll feel like an all-star when you carry this 100% cotton canvas khaki tote, a must-have for The Bark fans looking to support their “team.” Featuring a new interpretation of our Bark logo in a retro baseball-style script, the roomy tote has a convenient flat bottom. It’s ideal for carrying groceries or your doggy goodies, or as a gift. 100% certified organic cotton; 16” x 14 ½” x 5”; 24 ½".
Big Sky Bison Fleece Toy
This Big Sky fleece dog toy by West Paw Design will get dog tails wagging. The toy is made using excess fabric from the company’s blanket products, keeping waste out of the landfill while bringing the great outdoors inside your house. Faux suede on one side and fleece on the other, these toys are filled with recycled stuffing, making this perfect for dogs who enjoy a plush toy and a snuggle buddy. Machine washable.
Gnawt-a-Stick Durable Dog Toy
Dogs love a good stick, but for a safer alternative, they will also love Ruffwear’s Gnawt-a-Stick toy. Perfect for fetching on land or in the water. On land, it has a great bounce, which will keep a dog on her toes engaging with it. In the water, it floats at an angle, making it easy for a dog to spot. This durable, chew-resistant toy will stand up to most dogs. Made from natural latex rubber.11.8" long.
Cotton Rope Dog-Toy Basket
A perfect container for your dog’s favorite toys. Pure 100% cotton rope makes this basket by Geyecete durable yet soft. No harmful chemicals are used, it maintains its shape, has handles for easy moving, and is pet-safe and washable.15" x 10" x 9"
Handmade “Huxley” Dog Planter
This charming planter would make a cheerful and thoughtful gift this holiday season. Just fill it with small succulents or other small plants and it will delight any of the dog-loving friends on your list. The planter doesn’t have drainage holes, which makes it easy to keep indoors or display outdoors in a sheltered area. Size: 7" tall
Rope Tug Toy Made from Repurposed Firehose
Now here’s an unusual twist on a tug toy! The nifty and durable Tug and Go is handcrafted from repurposed, sanitized firehose. Designed for spirited interactive play, it’s made from 100% cotton fiber rope, recycled; food-grade burlap; and UV-protected outdoor thread. Designed from the ground up with durability in mind.
Doggie Tree Ornament
How much more adorable could this be? A spunky little Terrier for your holiday tree, handmade of felted Fair Trade wool. Handstitched in Nepal, it’s an instant heirloom ornament. 3" x 3"
Buck Bone Organic Dog Biscuits
These crunchy dog biscuits are made in Bozeman, Mont., with real antler flour that Buck Bone mills itself using naturally shed elk or deer antlers sourced from the Rocky Mountain region. Other ingredients include organic oat flour, barley flour, beef, flaxseed, etc. Medium: 14 kcal each; Mini: 1.8 kcal each.
Dog Is My Co-Pilot Hoodie
Just the thing for chilly mornings at the dog park. Our cozy Dog Is My Co-Pilot® sweatshirt has a drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket, durable double-stitched cuffs and hem, and is stretchy and comfortably fitted. Features our trademark Dog Is My Co-Pilot® logo. Unisex sizing; colors black or grey.
Silicone Dog Tag
Every dog should wear ID, and now you can have your dog’s information securely etched into this silent and safe silicone tag. Lightweight and durable, the tag shows off your dog's personality. Personalization is free. Many cool designs to pick from. Made in the USA. Diameter: 1¼"
Travel Bowls
For the dog on the go, two lightweight food and/or water travel bowls by LumoLeaf. Made of leak-proof material and food-safe cloth, they’re easy to use and clean: unzip and shape the bowl, wipe clean after use; dries quickly. An aluminum carabiner is included so you can hook the bowls to a dog leash or backpack. Portable and handy for traveling/camping/hiking. Two-bowl set.