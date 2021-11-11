2021 Dog Lovers’ Gift Guide

This curated selection of great gifts for dogs and their people will help take the frazzle out of finding the perfect gift to bring comfort and joy to the lucky recipients. We’ve assembled a line-up of practical and interesting options, to delight every dog to something for those who have everything.
Disclosure: If you buy something from one of our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
Burgundy Kilim Snuggle Sack
Many dogs love to cuddle into a bed, burrowing deep for calming snoozes. If your dog is one of them, this gorgeous Turkish kilim bed from Floofcouture in the Netherlands is sure to a winner. The lining comes in a deco velvet or faux fur. It is handsewn with very strong thread, plus it is extremely soft; your dog will snuggle in and fall asleep straight away.
Dorai Dog Bowls + Stone Base
Upgrade the look of your dog’s eating station with this Dorai stone mat. Made from diatomaceous earth, this beautiful mat is instant-drying and it’s a natural, eco-friendly way to prevent mold. Mat comes with two medium sized ceramic bowls, but you can use it with any dog bowl.
Wooly Snuffle Mat
Dogs love scent games, and snuffle mats provide them with opportunities to use their most highly developed sense to sniff out treats and other bits of food. They are engaging and enriching—from young pups learning the “find it” skill to senior dogs who delight in sniffing around for their treats.
Polkadog Holiday Mini Tubes
Polkadog’s mini treat tubes make the perfect stocking stuffers for your dog (or cat)! These bite size dehydrated treats come in pup-loving flavors from sweet potato and apple to beef and duck. Polkadog treats are made in small batches and use 100% all-natural locally sourced ingredients.
Piglet: The Unexpected Story
This heartwarming tale of a deaf, blind, pink puppy persevering through all life’s obstacles is a must-read book for any dog lover. It’s an inspirational read that reaffirms the power of empathy and kindness for both people and pups alike.
Wimzees Dental Chews
Whimzees fun holiday-shaped dental chews are made with zero artificial ingredients, flavors, colors, or preservatives. These dental treats are sure to be your dog’s new favorite! Plus they keep your dog’s breath smelling super fresh and on Santa’s good pup list.
Vegetable-tanned Leather Collars
These gorgeous leather collars, handcrafted in a small workshop in Berlin, Germany, come in lovely muted colors and carry a lifetime warranty. The collars are ¾ in. wide and ⅛ in. thick, made of full-grain, vegetable-tanned Italian leather with Italian metal hardware and solid brass. Soft but durable.
Carhartt Dog Chore Jacket
Your dog will be all the rage this chilly season in her own Carhartt jacket—perhaps to match your own! This iconic workwear brand was founded in Detroit in 1889, and has long been a favorite of those who value affordable, durable and no-fuss clothing. Their water-repellent, cotton canvas jacket has a quilted nylon lining for warmth and ease of wear, and a natty corduroy-trimmed collar with two rivet-reinforced pockets.
Diggs Revol Dog Crate
This attractive, well-designed dog crate is not only collapsible, it’s easy to set up, making transporting and storing it a breeze. Revol’s diamond-shaped mesh design was developed based on guidance from pet safety experts to prevent paws and jaws from getting caught in the openings. Engineered using reinforced plastic, aluminum and steel, it’s both strong and lightweight.
Bumi Tug Toy
The Bumi by West Paw Design is a 100% recyclable dog toy designed for lively games of tug and land- or water-based fetch. Stretching to twice its length during tug-o-war, this S-shaped dog toy is a favorite with pets and their people, an all-in-one versatile toy designed for active play. It floats and the bright colors make it easy to see wherever it lands.
Salvage Maria Dog Beds
This cushy bed by Salvage Maria is made from beautiful handwoven material and filled with eco-friendly inserts; the bottom is surplus denim and the inner lining has a zipper. They source textiles and build direct partnerships with artisans throughout Mexico, the beds are made in East LA, nothing goes to waste, and the company works with several local dog rescue groups.
Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Treats
These freeze-dried raw dog treats are new from West Paw Design. Their duck recipe contains only six ingredients including duck organ meat; and the beef has only beef liver. They are made using high-pressure pasteurization, then freeze-dried and preserved without additives to maintain both nutrition and rich flavor and taste. Serving size: 6 to 8 pieces, 15 kcal per serving.
Messy Mutts Silicone Feeder
This nifty and neat pet-food feeder from Messy Mutts comes with two stainless steel bowls held in place by a slip-resistant silicone base—no more bowls pushed across the floor by an eager eater. The bowl holder is made from food-grade silicone and is BPA- and PVC-free.
Customized Dog Rubber Stamp
Put your favorite dog on a rubber stamp! These one-of-a-kind, customized rubber stamps are the perfect gift. Use them to make decorative wrapping paper, notecards and gift cards, for scrapbooking, and more. The stamp works on paper, thinner fabrics or porous surfaces. In order to be sure she can translate your dog’s portrait, the maker needs to see the photograph to be reproduced before you make your purchase.
Big Sky Bison Fleece Toy
This Big Sky fleece dog toy by West Paw Design will get dog tails wagging. The toy is made using excess fabric from the company’s blanket products, keeping waste out of the landfill while bringing the great outdoors inside your house. Faux suede on one side and fleece on the other, these toys are filled with recycled stuffing, making this perfect for dogs who enjoy a plush toy and a snuggle buddy. Machine washable.
Gnawt-a-Stick Durable Dog Toy
Dogs love a good stick, but for a safer alternative, they will also love Ruffwear’s Gnawt-a-Stick toy. Perfect for fetching on land or in the water. On land, it has a great bounce, which will keep a dog on her toes engaging with it. In the water, it floats at an angle, making it easy for a dog to spot. This durable, chew-resistant toy will stand up to most dogs. Made from natural latex rubber.11.8" long.
Cotton Rope Dog-Toy Basket
A perfect container for your dog’s favorite toys. Pure 100% cotton rope makes this basket by Geyecete durable yet soft. No harmful chemicals are used, it maintains its shape, has handles for easy moving, and is pet-safe and washable.15" x 10" x 9"
Handmade “Huxley” Dog Planter
This charming planter would make a cheerful and thoughtful gift this holiday season. Just fill it with small succulents or other small plants and it will delight any of the dog-loving friends on your list. The planter doesn’t have drainage holes, which makes it easy to keep indoors or display outdoors in a sheltered area. Size: 7" tall
Rope Tug Toy Made from Repurposed Firehose
Now here’s an unusual twist on a tug toy! The nifty and durable Tug and Go is handcrafted from repurposed, sanitized firehose. Designed for spirited interactive play, it’s made from 100% cotton fiber rope, recycled; food-grade burlap; and UV-protected outdoor thread. Designed from the ground up with durability in mind.
Doggie Tree Ornament
How much more adorable could this be? A spunky little Terrier for your holiday tree, handmade of felted Fair Trade wool. Handstitched in Nepal, it’s an instant heirloom ornament. 3" x 3"
Buck Bone Organic Dog Biscuits
These crunchy dog biscuits are made in Bozeman, Mont., with real antler flour that Buck Bone mills itself using naturally shed elk or deer antlers sourced from the Rocky Mountain region. Other ingredients include organic oat flour, barley flour, beef, flaxseed, etc. Medium: 14 kcal each; Mini: 1.8 kcal each.
Silicone Dog Tag
Every dog should wear ID, and now you can have your dog’s information securely etched into this silent and safe silicone tag. Lightweight and durable, the tag shows off your dog's personality. Personalization is free. Many cool designs, including their latest "breed"-types to pick from. Made in the USA. Diameter: 1¼"
Travel Bowls
For the dog on the go, two lightweight food and/or water travel bowls by LumoLeaf. Made of leak-proof material and food-safe cloth, they’re easy to use and clean: unzip and shape the bowl, wipe clean after use; dries quickly. An aluminum carabiner is included so you can hook the bowls to a dog leash or backpack. Portable and handy for traveling/camping/hiking. Two-bowl set.