Dog Lovers’ Gift Guide for the Home

Starts at $129

From the fine folks at Molly Mutt, the company who brought us the first “stuff-it-yourself” dog bed duvets, comes an ingenious, sustainable and snoozeable bed. The idea was inspired by one of their customers, a sheep farmer who sold her leftover wool packed inside one of their duvets. Now they are teaming up with other farmers to make their own comfy bed. It's antimicrobial, chemical-free, 100% all natural, cool in summer and warm in winter, and will last a lifetime. Available in an assortment of sizes and duvet designs.