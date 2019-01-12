Dog Mishaps On Stairs

In this compilation, there are a number of dogs who experience their own personal fight with gravity while attempting to negotiate a flight of stairs. There is no obvious sign that any are seriously hurt, but some of them probably ended up with some bumps and bruises. It’s easy to imagine that most were frightened by what happened. (Interestingly, some of the people sounded quite alarmed by what they saw while others seemed merely amused.)

In approximately a minute of footage, there are 13 puppies who tumble, roll or slide down the stairs. Nine of them were attempting to go down, one dog’s intended direction of travel was unclear, and three were headed up when they began to fall. (One of those going up might have made it without incident but was tripped up by another puppy who was on the way down.)

Dogs who are nervous about stairs are almost always more tentative about going down than they are about going up. That reaction, along with the fact that there are far more bloopers of dogs going down than going up, suggests that descending is where the real peril lies.

Has your dog taken a spill on the stairs?