Dog Moms And Mother’s Day

Inclusivity is important. It’s a lesson that many parents put at the top of the list when it comes to teaching their children to be good, kind citizens of the planet. Mother’s Day is a perfect opportunity to put this lesson into practice by celebrating all forms of motherhood.

As dogs are increasingly viewed as members of the family and many people refer to them as “fur kids” or as “my babies”, it makes sense for there to be room in this holiday for the mothering of dogs to be celebrated. I believe this is true whether or any particular dog mom also has human children.

Women become mothers by giving birth, by adopting children, by marrying someone who already has kids and by stepping in to a variety of situations in which there is mothering to be done. There are mothers who have lost children, and there are women who desperately want to become mothers but have not been able to realize that dream.

Dogs are key recipients of the love received from women in every type of situation. I believe that being a dog mom is worth celebrating on Mother’s Day, but I know that others disagree with this stand. What do you think?