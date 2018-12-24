I have worked in a number of dog-related careers. Right now, my professional work in the canine world consists of multiple jobs— behavioral consultations for dogs with serious behavioral issues, private training (general, service dogs, therapy dogs), writing (books, blogs, magazine articles, newspaper columns), dog sitting, plus giving talks and webinars. In the past, I have also taught group training classes, worked in shelters, taken pet photographic portraits, worked in a dog day care facility and groomed dogs. I’ve often thought that when it comes to dogs, my work has covered a large percentage of the possible careers. I no longer believe that to be true.

Recently, I was playing a game in which teams had to brainstorm items based on an assigned category. The goal was to generate a longer list than any other team. Subjects included ice cream flavors, countries by the equator, spices, things that are loud, people names in songs and college majors. Our team did well but did not stand out until the category was dog-related careers. Rarely have I been such an asset to my teammates in a game! We came up with over 3 dozen options, which was more than twice as many as any other team. In addition to the ones mentioned above that apply to my own work, our list included:

Canine adoption counselor

Leash/collar designer

Yard cleaner

Toy designer

Canine seminar coordinator

Sports competition organizer

Baker

Canine chiropractor

Bedding and furniture designer

Agility instructor

Canine massage therapist

Owner of pet friendly café or restaurant

Canine Ttouch specialist

Veterinarian

Veterinary technician

Dog fashion designer

Herding dog instructor

Animal communicator

Travel agent/coordinator for pet travel

Magazine editor

Scientist

Dog show handler

Portrait Painter

Children’s book author/illustrator

Dog show judge

Detection dog handler

Personalized tag engraver

Boarding kennel owner

Attorney for canine issues

Animal control officer

Marketing specialist for all of these

The careers available for people who want to work in the dog world have never been more numerous. How many of these interest you, and how many have you worked in?