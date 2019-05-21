Dog Runs To Boarding Facility

Happy Tails Pet Hotel and Playland in Missouri recently received the best testimonial ever from a satisfied customer when a dog named Hugo showed up for an unplanned visit. He boards regularly at the facility and apparently loves it so much he decided to run away from home in order to pop in and say hello to his friends there.

Hugo’s journey to Happy Tails is not along a safe route, but luckily he survived. It is only a mile away from home, but involves crossing a busy road. Upon reaching his destination, Hugo ran across the parking lot and followed an employee through the front door.

The staff were quite pleased to see him and relieved that he was not hurt. A statement from Happy Tails urged Hugo to have his dad drive him next time.

Does your dog enjoy any place as much as Hugo clearly adores Happy Tails?