Dog Walks Virtually in the Time of COVID-19

I just received a notice from the good folks at the Southeastern Guide Dogs about how they are thinking outside of the box because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of holding their annual Walkathons, that annually brings in more than one million dollars for this very well-deserving organization, they will be holding “virtual” experiences instead. As they noted, since they depend on private donations and grants to provide service and guide dogs to people at no charge, the monies raised by the thousands who participate in these Walkathons is critical to their operation.

So this year, as Walkathon Director Jennifer Bryan describes it, “At 10 am on the day of the Walkathon for which you are registered, join in the virtual experience. Whether you are walking on a treadmill, walking in your neighborhood, or even in your living room, put on your walking shoes, leash up your dog and walk your paws for the cause.”

What makes it even better is that participation is not limited to those living near the Walkathon locations in Florida, instead we can now take an extra-long walk with our pups and take them for a nice long “walk for the cause” too on the following dates:

March 21

April 4

April 11

April 18

May 2

Walkathon’s virtual participants are encouraged to take a photo or video, tag Southeastern Guide Dogs on social media, and share, so everyone can join in the fun. The raffle drawing and fundraising incentive items for the different levels of donations will still be provided as planned.

More information on the virtual Walkathons go to: guidedogs.org/walkathon