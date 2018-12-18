Dog Winter Safety Guide

STOCK UP ON SUPPLIES

Weather emergencies can leave your family isolated at home. Among other items, be sure there is enough food, bottled water, and at least one week’s worth of any medication your pet may need.

KEEP THEM CLOSE

Keep your pets on a leash when outside; they can lose their scent in the snow. Be sure all contact information is up to date on your furry friend’s collar and microchip. Include your name, phone number and veterinarian’s information.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Program local weather and radio stations into cell phones before leaving the house. Winter weather is often unpredictable so it is important to regularly check to see if there may be a sudden drop in temperature.

GIVE THEM SPACE

Create a cozy spot inside away from cold drafts for your pet to relax

Keep Them Warm

LONG HAIR, DON’T CARE

Avoid shaving your pet during the winter months; longer coats will provide additional warmth.

PET PEDICURES

Reduce the amount of snow that collects between Fido’s toes by clipping the fur between toe pads. Be sure to rinse your pet’s paws with warm water (before wiping them dry) each time your furry friend returns indoors.

SWEATER WEATHER

If your pet doesn’t naturally have a warm winter coat be sure to put a coat or sweater on them before going outside.

CHECK UNDER THE HOOD

Cats (and other small animals) love the warmth of a car. Be sure to make noise or bang on the hood before starting your car.

DON’T LEAVE YOUR PET IN THE CAR

NEVER leave your pet alone in a vehicle, regardless of the temperature outside. A car can act as a refrigerator during the winter, trapping the cold temperature and causing hypothermia.

Protect Against Hazards

PLANT POISONS

Many common holiday plants such as holly, mistletoe, and poinsettias can cause irritation, vomiting, diarrhea, and heart arrhythmia. Call your vet right away if you think your pet may have ingested a toxic plant.

DECK THE HALLS

Keep small decorations out of your pet's reach. They can be a choking hazard and decorations like tinsel can cause intestinal obstruction.

BE AWARE OF CHEMICALS

Keep all winter products, such as antifreeze and ice-melting substances, out of your pet’s reach. These items contain chemicals that can be dangerous to animals, causing irritation and burns. Clean up product spills as soon as possible.

CHESTNUTS ROASTING ON AN OPEN FIRE

Make sure you are aware of what foods may be toxic to your pet. Macadamia nuts, walnuts, garlic, and onions are just a few of the popular holiday foods that can cause your pet to become ill.