Dog Zoomies with GoPro in Amazing Video

This silly video made us laugh out loud. Bonnie, a rescue Pit Bull, plays a game of chase with a GoPro in tow as her owners trail behind her. The GoPro, attached to a ping pong paddle, gives us the most amusing perspective on Bonnie’s antics including her adorable flapping ears.

One reddit user comments “The best part is when she stops, then goes again when she sees the guy chasing her. She's absolutely having a blast and deliberately staying just out of reach, so she gets chased. It's a game to her and she's so excited to win.”

Watch Bonnie hilariously romp around her yard evading her owners and the other dogs in the yard then read up on seven fun games you can play with your dog and see more dog zoomies.