Doggone-Good Tips for a Dog Washing Station

Let’s face it, some dogs stink. For large dogs, it can be challenging to bathe them in a traditional bathroom setting and bathing small dogs? Well, that’s even worse, with pet owners often resorting to the kitchen sink. For many dog owners like myself, bath time at home translates to big backaches, cramped spaces, and lengthy clean-up.

Many dogs do not need to be bathed often, but some dogs like to roll in the mud (let’s be honest, much more offensive things), while others have fur that requires more maintenance. So, wouldn’t it be nice to have a dedicated area for dog washing where clean-up is easy, and big splashes are okay?

For dog owners looking to skip the groomers and have a dog washing station at home other than the tub, here are a few quick tips.

Dog Wash Station for Home

Before you get too deep in design, determine where your dog washing station should go. If you have a mudroom, we recommend designing your dog washing station in your mudroom but if not, consider the laundry room or an even outdoor unit. Outdoor pet washing stations allow more flexibility and fun when it comes to design. What’s great about adding a pet washing station is it can also double as a utility sink. They can be an excellent accessory for gardening areas too.

1. Make clean-up easy: Be sure that the washing area is waterproof—remember the big shake at the end of a bath? A tiled surround is a must-have.

2. Go elevated: For people with small to medium-sized dogs, consider adding an elevated dog washing station. It’s easier on the back and knees than bending over on the ground level.

3. Walk-in Shower: For larger dogs or seniors, consider an accessible walk-in pet shower.

4. Handheld sprayer: Another crucial tool to make bathtime more comfortable for your back, plus it’s an excellent tool for paw cleaning.

5. Get a bigger drain: Builder Vincent Longo recommends going with a bigger 3” drain. It works better with dog hair, but you’ll probably still need a hair filter to protect the plumbing pipes.

6. Towel racks: Be sure to add a couple of handy drying racks and hooks for easy access to the many towels you’ll go through.

7. Think storage: When designing your dog washing station, go big or go home when it comes to storage—it is a must-have in any washing area. Add storage for soaps, shampoos, brushes, and towels.

Go pro: Talk to a licensed contractor about your tiled pet shower design ideas. You can get professional-level grooming stations from ProGroom and luxury sinks with skid-proofing at HydroSystems.