Dogs in Anti-Gravity

Dogs with springs in their legs can create magic in photographs. Consider this picture of a dog who was clearly not feeling sluggish.

The dog, an adolescent mix of who-knows-what-breeds, is energetic and enthusiastic. I’ve always thought that she looks like she has kangaroo in her, and this picture supports my argument. Meanwhile, the other dog in the household, a super chill male approaching the age of 9 years old, looks on wisely.

Each of their approaches to life is captured in the photo. The young dog is exuberant and bouncy, filled with a coiled-spring-like tension, like Tigger form Winnie-the Pooh. The older dog has his moments of high-spirited fun, but as he gets older, they occur less and less often. He is far more likely to look forward to a restful nap than an intense play session or outing as he enters his golden years.

A second photo of a similar scenario shows the dog jumping higher, and does an even better job showing off her kangaroo genes. Once again, her dog buddy looks on with sophistication, as though he is thinking, “The simplicity of your approach to life amuses me.”

I love both of these photos, and always find that they are good for a laugh, even if it’s not easy to explain exactly what’s so funny. (Many dogs jump, after all, and dogs who are nearby are likely to look on.) It would make me so happy to have the perfect caption for each of these photos to add to my enjoyment and understanding of them. Can you suggest a caption for either one?