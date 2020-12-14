A Dog’s-Eye View of the Lockdown

Juno Award-winning (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys) rock musician Matt Mays unveils his new video, “Talking To The Sky,” starring his pup, Rhuby, dreaming of her pre-pandemic world. Rhuby (short for Rhubarb) is absolutely adorable, shown lounging on Mays’ bed and later frolicking with her human at the beach. The music is urgent and pulsating, paired with moody images alternating between introspection and sheer joy. It suggests Rhuby’s canine perspective and captures the “cooped up” feeling we’re all experiencing—it’s lockdown from a dog’s-eye view:

“Talking To The Sky” comes from Mays’ latest release, Dog City (Sonic Records), a concept album he created in one month during lockdown, 13 songs written from the perspective of a rescue dog. Mays says of the album: “The idea of Dog City I’ve had for years. The songs are about pure freedom, love, contentment, companionship and all the stuff in between. I spend a lot of time in dog parks and I call the one closest to my house ‘Dog City.’ Seeing the world through the eyes of the most compassionate animal on earth felt really good to do during that initial lockdown. All that really seemed real to me then was love, loyalty, and companionship. It was a safe zone for me, and it still is.”

Dog City can be downloaded digitally via Bandcamp which Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app. And for traditionalists, it is also available on vinyl with an LP cover that features 484 dogs submitted by fans.