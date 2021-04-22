Earth-Friendly Products for Dogs

Being environmentally responsible doesn’t mean being boring. Here are few stand-out examples that prove style and sustainability can go hand-in-paw.

Beco Bamboo Bowls

These brightly colored bowls are made from bamboo fibers that have been blended with corn starch and rice husks, a by-product of rice farming. Natural food dyes supply the color. Bamboo’s strength makes these non-toxic, hypoallergenic bowls tough and hard-wearing. When disposed of, they break down naturally. Multiple sizes/shapes, starting at $8.99, amazon.com

WigglyWoos Dog Gear

Here, we’re recommending an entire collection of handcrafted vegan collars, leashes, harnesses and accessories, including wooden tags and a cork poop-bag holder. Women-owned and operated, WigglyWoos dog gear is both stylish and sustainable. They use organically grown European hemp webbing and rope, vegan cork leather, natural cotton rope, and nickel-plated hardware. For a perfect fit, some products come in both standard and custom sizes. See products for pricing, wigglywoos.com

Bean’s Hemp, Latex-filled Dog Bed

Whether your dog’s a Chihuahua, a Mastiff, or somewhere in between, Bean’s got him covered—or rather, bedded. These handmade, made-in-the-USA dog beds feature a removable and washable hemp cover and a zippered cotton inner liner. They’re filled with shredded Oeko-Tex Class 1 certified organic latex, which does not emit toxic gases and is breathable, biodegradable and environmentally friendly. 7 sizes, 7 colors, starting at $59.95, etsy.com

Bolga Dog Baskets

Good beds for a good cause. These gorgeous basket beds, which are both sustainable and durable, are handwoven by skilled artisans from Ghana’s Sumbrongo Community. Made from elephant grass and natural dyes, they’re sold by PupBedsandCo, whose motto is “Creating a better world, one weaver at a time.” The basket is shipped flat, then restored to its functional dimensions by wetting and reshaping. Mattress/pad not included 4 sizes, 4 colors, plain and patterns, starting at $98, etsy.com

Healthy Treats for Dogs

Instead of referring you to a product, we encourage you to check out a few of our recipes. What could be more Earth- and dog-friendly than a treat made with organic ingredients (where possible) that suit your pup’s particular tastes and needs? Here are few suggestions to get you started.

Homemade Peanut Butter

Kale Frittatas

Apple/Carrot Dog Treats

Frozen Blueberry Treats

Homemade Yogurt

Don’t stop here … we have dozens and dozens of options—from treats (including gluten- and allergen-free) to toppers to whole meals—on our site. Search by ingredient or type.

What’s It All Mean?

A quick guide to Earth-friendly materials …

Bamboo: A prehistoric grass-family plant. Bamboo requires very little water to grow, removes more CO2 than most plants, and can be harvested without killing the core plant, resulting in greater yields from fewer plants. Biodegradable.

Cork: Outer bark of the cork oak tree, the only tree in the world not harmed when its bark is harvested. Cork harvesting is an environmentally friendly process during which not a single tree is cut down. Renewable and biodegradable.

Hemp: One of the strongest natural fibers. Hemp is fast-growing; pest- and disease-resistant; and doesn’t require pesticides, herbicides or irrigation. It also resists bacteria, mold, mildew and UV damage and gets softer over time. Biodegradable.

Natural Latex: Made from a white liquid created by plants as protection against insects. Latex is harvested from the Hevea brasiliensis tree, which has a lifespan of about 30 years. Renewable and biodegradable.