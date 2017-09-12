Home
Lifestyle
 Print|Text Size: ||
An Elderly Man and His Dog
My favorite sight in Mérida, Spain
Karen B. London
, PhD
|
September 12, 2017

Mérida, Spain is famous for its World Heritage Site—an extensive set of archaeological ruins that include a well-preserved 2000-year old Roman theater. One might expect that it is these ancient treasures that my memory would lock onto most fiercely, but that is not the case. The lasting mental image I took away from my visit to this beautiful city was that of an elderly man sitting on a park bench with his dog lying next to him. Happily, I thought to take a photograph so that I also have a permanent digital image to go along with my memory.

There is simply nothing more endearing than the companionship of a person and a dog, and I find that especially true of the elderly of either species. When I see an old dog accompanied by an unhurried and endlessly patient person, my heart swells. I have the same response when a kind and gentle dog shares a peaceful moment with an older human.

It is especially inspiring to see people and dogs spending time together when they take a leisurely approach to enjoying life that allows a full appreciation of each moment. This man and his dog seem completely content to sit outside together taking in their surroundings. I do not know this man’s story, but I like to imagine that he, like many people, considers all to be right with the world as long as he has his dog for company.

There is no doubt that I will remember this man and his dog long after my memories of the extraordinary Roman relics in Mérida have faded away.

Print

Karen B. London, PhD, is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral problems, including aggression. She is the author of five books on canine training and behavior.

More From The Bark

Operation Pit
By
JoAnna Lou
Only the Good Die Young
By
Karen B. London
Looking at Sustainability and the Pet Food Industry
By
JoAnna Lou
More in Lifestyle:
Dog Walk Encounters: Give My Dog Space!
Karen B. London, PhD | 7/12/2017
Can Anybody Care for Your Dog Like You Do?
Karen B. London, PhD | 7/10/2017
Pack Dog: Five Reasons My Dog Wears a Backpack
by Heather McKinnon
In Lieu of Gifts: Humane Giving
by The Bark
Astronaut Leland Melvin's Dogs
by The Bark
Best Practices for a Canine-Friendly Workplace
by Cameron Woo
AZ Bill Aims to Protect Dogs in Hot Cars
Jodie Snyder | 6/15/2017
A Ninety-Pound Dachshund Mix
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/13/2017
Pet and House Sitting Exchange
JoAnna Lou | 6/5/2017
Canine Doormats
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/30/2017

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc