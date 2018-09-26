Emmylou Harris Headlines Rocket Dog Rescue’s Bummer’s Ball

In addition to being an acclaimed singer/musician/songwriter, Emmylou Harris is dedicated to animal rescue. She founded Bonaparte’s Retreat Dog Rescue in honor of one of the singer’s beloved dogs in her hometown of Nashville. When the Bay Area’s Rocket Dog rescue founder Pali Boucher reached out to Harris years ago about their shared passion, a friendship was born. Last year Harris performed at Rocket Dog’s inaugural Bummer’s Ball fundraising event in San Francisco. The occasion brought together a spirited evening of music, circus performers, great food and drinks—Harris coaxing pals Steve Earle and Bob Weir for rare appearances. The Ball is named after Bummer, one of San Francisco’s legendary street dogs who, along with fellow stray Lazarus, roamed the city in the early 1860s. The two became a fixture of city newspapers, were exempted from local ordinances and immortalized in cartoons. This year’s Bummer’s Ball is scheduled for Saturday, October 6 and promises to be another memorable celebration of woman’s best friend.