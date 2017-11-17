There’s never been a better time to take your dog on vacation with you – traveling is the easiest and most convenient it’s ever been, and there are a growing number of places where dogs are just as welcome as their owners, not only across the US but around the world.

If you’re looking to take your dog outside of the US, England has to be one of the best countries to visit with your pet. The British are among the most devoted to their dogs, and it shows when you visit – you’ll find that dogs are allowed on beaches, in restaurants and at hundreds of great attractions across England. They even have somewhere to stay covered, as Canine Cottages has more than 1500 dog-friendly vacation rentals across the UK to choose from. For even more inspiration, here are five of England’s most dog-friendly destinations where your pet will be more than welcome!

The Cotswolds

You can enjoy a classic English countryside experience in the Cotswolds, with its rolling green hills and quaint villages lined with cute cottages spanning six counties. Walk for miles along the Cotswold Way amongst the emerald scenery, roam through fields of lavender and fall in love with some truly beautiful villages, including Bourton-on-the-Water and Bibury. Once you’ve finished exploring, there are several historic inns and hotels where you can enjoy a meal and soak up your surroundings.

Cornwall

Cornwall is England’s most popular holiday destination, and it’s easy to see why, with plenty for you and your dog to enjoy. There are miles of long sandy beaches to play fetch on, scenic footpaths which cover the entire coastline and a wealth of pretty towns and villages to explore, from the small cathedral city of Truro to little fishing harbours such as Mevagissey and Port Isaac. Not to be missed are dog-friendly attractions such as the stunning Lost Gardens of Heligan and the amazing outdoor Minack Theatre, as well as trying a world-famous cream tea.

Norfolk

Norfolk is a quieter and more understated destination, with a host of unspoilt landscapes to enjoy and a diverse variety of places to go with your dog. Try the classic British seaside experience at resorts such as Great Yarmouth and Cromer, boat along the tranquil waterways of the Norfolk Broads and explore majestic stately homes, such as Sandringham, one of the Queen’s residences. Like with Cornwall, Norfolk also has plenty of great beaches to discover, including the golden sands of Holkham and the shingle flats of Winterton, home to a colony of grey seals.

Lake District

The Lake District is one of England’s best-loved National Parks, with its dazzling vistas of lakes and mountains. A haven for walkers, dogs are sure to love the long wanders along the shores of Lake Windermere. They’re even welcome aboard boats such as the Ullswater Steamers, so together you can explore both land and water. Throughout the National Park you’ll also find some pretty towns and villages like Hawkshead and Ambleside, with plenty of dog-friendly cafes and traditional English pubs where you can both enjoy a treat.

Peak District

The Peak District is another much-loved National Park, its scenery offering sweeping valleys, breath-taking waterfalls and picturesque countryside decorated with pretty villages. Explore the grounds of the spectacular Chatsworth House, the filming location for Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, and delve deep into the Treak Cliff Cavern, the only place in the world where you can find the precious stone Blue John, both with your dog by your side. For lunch or dinner, there are plenty of countryside pubs to eat and drink in, with gardens for the summer and roaring fires for the winter.