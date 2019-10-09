Folk Art Dogs on Auction Block

One of the world’s finest collections of American Sculptural Folk Art will be publicly auctioned at Sotheby’s on Thursday, October 10, 2019 / 10 AM EST. The folk art collection of Stephen and Petra Levin contains a trove of museum quality objects including weathervanes, carved wooden figures, and a variety of patriotic-themed eagles, founding fathers and flags from the 18th and 19th centuries. Among the collection are a handful of dog sculptures that are fine examples of Americana and the folk art tradition. Collectibles of this quality do not come cheap, estimated prices range from $6,000 for the carved/painted trade sign to $30,000 for the running hound pine weathervane. But there’s no charge for perusing the online catalog and it may inspire you to hit your local flea market with a new zeal.

Carved and Painted Pine Running Hound Weathervane, Maine, late 19th century



Carved and Paint-Decorated Wood Trade Sign, New England, circa 1890



Cast-Iron Greyhound Shooting Gallery Target, circa 1925



Carved Wooden Walking Sticks (including dog head figure), 20th century



German Carved and Paint-Decorated Pine Noah’s Ark and Animals, 19th century