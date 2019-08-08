Foxtails are Foiled in Dogs with Clever Outfox Field Guard

The OutFox Field Guard, invented 10 years ago by Diane Kostelec, has saved an untold number of dogs from the pain and suffering of fox- tails in their noses, ears or eyes, not to mention the emergency vet visits required to remove them. As a Northern California dog person, Kostelec had first-hand experience with these noxious barbed grass seeds, so she set out to make a com- fy head guard that would protect dogs from them. She succeeded spectacularly—on our outings, we’re seeing more and more dogs wearing their OutFoxes, and they seem completely unfazed by them; they play and sniff around just as before. Sizing and fit guides are available on the website, along with other helpful tips. (Avoiding foxtails isn’t the only reason you might consider one for your dog; it also prevents the scarfing up of unauthorized items during walks.)

