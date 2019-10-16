Freshening up: The full scoop on fresh dog food

Maybe you’ve already taken steps to switch your dog to a fresh food diet, or maybe this is the first you’re hearing such a thing. Either way, here are the most important things to consider when digging into fresh dog food.

What ingredients are in my dog’s food?

It shouldn’t take an advanced science degree to understand what’s in your dog’s food. Most commercial dog foods are riddled with mystery ingredients and fillers like corn and soy — ingredients that not only provide little nutritional value to pups but can actually do long-term damage as dogs age and poor eating habits catch up.

Ollie’s fresh food, provides dogs with all the nutrients they need from whole meats and veggies, without the useless fillers. Each recipe is developed under the guidance of a veterinarian nutritionist to ensure that each portion is balanced to meet a dog’s unique nutritional needs. Scanning the label on a pack of Ollie, you’ll find a short, recognizable list of ingredients — superfoods like blueberries, kale, chia seeds, and sweet potatoes make appearances alongside real, protein-rich meats to deliver pups the most nutrients per scoop.

How is my dog’s food made?

So, just who watches the watchdogs? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is hands-off when it comes to how dog food is produced and sold. Instead, the job is left to the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), a non-government agency that can’t test or regulate food. This restriction has led to poor regulation of dog foods, making it possible for foods to go to market with trace amounts of real ingredients or without having been taste tested by real dogs!

Because Ollie cooks all of their food in a human-grade kitchen, not a factory, Ollie’s fresh food is regulated by the USDA — the same organization that keeps an eye on people food. Not only does Ollie test every batch of food to deliver safe, never-recalled recipes for dogs, but real dogs are given the final say to ensure their food tastes as good as the health benefits it provides.

What health benefits should I expect?

Feeding your pups fresh, healthy food isn’t just about seeing their tails wag whenever you open a pack of Ollie — it’s about the long-term effects it has on their health. Over 73% of Ollie’s pup parents report noticeable improvements to their dog’s health and eating habits after switching to Ollie from store-bought dog food. These improvements include:

More energy

Improved digestion (better poops!)

Shinier coat

Healthier weight

Stronger bones

All of these health benefits add up to longer, healthier dog lives — something all pup parents want for their furry companions and something Ollie wants for all pups. Is your pup ready for a fresh start? Dig into Ollie today and get 50% off your first box of fresh food portioned just for your pup.