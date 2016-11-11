Genes at Work: New Treatments Enlists Dogs’ Immune Systems

Canine hemangiosarcoma is a disease of extremes: staggeringly swift and almost uniformly fatal. Accounting for about 7 percent of all forms of cancer in dogs, this highly aggressive sarcoma arises from cells that line blood vessels. It occurs most commonly in the spleen, but can also appear in the heart and the subcutaneous tissue. Middle-aged and senior large breed dogs, especially German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers, are its usual victims.

Exacerbating the difficulty, canine hemangiosarcoma is nearly impossible to detect before it is too late—when the primary tumor begins to hemorrhage. The observable signs of distress in a dog depend on how severely the tumor is bleeding. With a small bleed, dogs seem their usual selves until they have an episode of lethargy, an unspecific symptom that might easily be attributed to the weather or, in older dogs, to the normal course of their dotage. At the opposite extreme, life-threatening hemorrhage may result in a dog unexpectedly collapsing and not being able to get up again. Some dogs may even die suddenly, the only warning a vague bout of listlessness.

More commonly, however, an emergency trip to the vet results in a devastating diagnosis and few good options. Surgery to remove the primary tumor followed by a course of chemotherapy constitute the standard treatment. Yet, because the primary tumor grows so quickly, by the time a dog shows signs of the disease, advanced metastases that chemotherapy cannot eradicate may already be lurking elsewhere in the body, and chemotherapy may only slow down the disease. At best, the affected pooch has a year to live, although the median survival is only six months. What’s more, veterinarians still have no definitive way to screen for hemangiosarcoma. And even if a straightforward diagnostic blood test or imaging examination were available, how often would it have to be done to detect a disease with such a rapid course and for which there are no proven effective treatments to prevent progression?

Searching for Solutions

As bleak as the situation may seem, an ongoing study at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (PennVet) in Philadelphia offers hope. Led by Nicola Mason, PhD, BVetMed, an associate professor of medicine and pathology, researchers are investigating whether a simple injection can stop the body from producing a substance called vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which stimulates new blood vessel growth. (Dogs with hemangiosarcoma have elevated levels of VEGF in their blood.) To thrive, cancer cells need the oxygen and nutrients that new blood vessels supply, so turning off VEGF production prevents new vessels from generating, essentially depriving cancer cells of vital resources.

Mason’s experience with the disease goes back to her time as a resident at PennVet, when she encountered Buster, a formidable German Shepherd police dog whom she’s never forgotten. Mason was scheduled to examine Buster, who had been diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma, and provide a second opinion regarding treatment options. On the day of the appointment, however, neither he nor his owner were anywhere to be found, although they’d checked in at the reception desk. Eventually, Mason went outside and saw a police officer standing near a patrol car. Buster was lying inside. “I can’t bring him in through the front door because he can’t walk,” explained Buster’s partner. “I don’t want anyone to see him like this.” Mason, struck by their bond and how the officer looked out for his partner’s reputation and dignity, quickly arranged for them to come in through the back door. Sadly, “I could offer them nothing,” Mason recalls, lamenting how the disease destroyed their partnership. “It wasn’t good enough.”