Greta Thunberg Named the Time Magazine Person of Year for 2019

Just the news that the world needs now! Greta Thunberg, the 16 year-old climate activist and voice of millions of concerned citizens, has been named the Time Magazine Person of Year for 2019. Greta is the youngest person ever to receive this honor, and certainly deserves that recognition and so much more. As Edward Felsenthal, Time’s editor in chief, said about their choice, “She was a solo protestor with a hand-painted sign 14 months ago. She’s now led millions of people around the world, 150 countries, to act on behalf of the planet.”

We learned about Greta’s work about a year ago, and profiled her, with this marvelous photo of her and her beloved dogs, then. What she, and the millions of young people who have been inspired by her, have achieved is remarkable. But, as we know, there is so much that we all need to do to convince policymakers, and those behind them, that we need solutions now—our planet is melting in front of us. Every day we hear from scientists that their previous estimates were off and we don’t have much more time to affect meaningful changes. Let’s hope that officials, especially in this country that is responsible for so much of this destruction, listen up and stop denying the climate crisis. We salute Time’s choice this year, and can only hope it isn’t too late. Everyone can do something now and need to understand that we, like Greta, can help. As Time wrote, “The politics of climate action are as entrenched and complex as the phenomenon itself, and Thunberg has no magic solution. But she has succeeded in creating a global attitudinal shift, transforming millions of vague, middle-of-the-night anxieties into a worldwide movement calling for urgent change.”