Dogs are often our staunchest allies. They comfort us, they keep us connected to the world around us, they ground us in life’s daily routines. That’s a lot to expect from any companion, yet they do it instinctively, without being asked. And when our world is shadowed by illness, isolation, grief or anger, the love and solace we receive from our dogs—unconditionally and unquestioningly—make the days more bearable.

The power of that relationship is beautifully chronicled in the forthcoming book, When Dogs Heal: The Healing Power of Dogs Within the HIV Community, by award-winning photographer Jesse Freidin. Produced in collaboration with adolescent HIV+ specialist Dr. Robert Garofalo and journalists Christina Garofalo and Zach Stafford, and published by Zest/Lerner Books, it showcases people living with this condition and the dogs who help them navigate it.

Freidin began documenting his subjects’ lives in 2014 as part of a special project initiated by Fred Says, a nonprofit founded by Dr. Garofalo and named in honor of the Yorkie he credits with helping him heal from his own HIV+ diagnosis and, as he says, “creating a space for peace and joy in his life.” The nonprofit’s mission is to ensure that HIV+ adolescents receive the services they need to live healthy and productive lives.

To memorialize the many ways dogs create similar spaces of peace and joy in the lives of others living with this condition, Freidin and his team traveled hundreds of miles to photograph and talk to those willing to share their stories.

Freidin, the country’s leading fine-art dog photographer with work in more than 150 private collections across the country, was a natural choice for this project. At the heart of his art is his interest in the deeply healing power of the human/animal bond and a desire to honor the roles dogs play in our lives. His commitment, not to mention his skill, is displayed throughout this inspiring, life-affirming book, which is rich in examples of the ways dogs guide us through life. Below are two examples.