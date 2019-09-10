Heaven On Wheels For Canine And Human Foodies Alike

The first food truck many people experienced was the ice cream truck, but the origins go back at least four centuries to a time when street kitchens and mobile food carts were popular. However and whenever the concept started, the trend towards serving food out of a van or trailer has come far. So far, in fact, that they aren’t just for people anymore. Dog food trucks are all the rage now, with a dizzying array of treats available for the canine who is out and about all around the town.

Whether your best friend has a hankering for doggy ice cream, chicken jerky, peanut butter cookies or something else entirely, a dog food truck may be the perfect place to satisfy that craving. Some offer preservative-free treats, while others serve gluten-free and allergen-free specialties. Just as people want fresh, healthy and innovative foods for themselves, they want a similarly satisfying experience for their dogs. People treats and cat treats are available from some food trucks, too.

These mobile sources of food and treats offer a social experience for people, much like the benefit many people cite as an important perk of visiting the dog park. Dog guardians want to meet other guardians, and that often happens while waiting in line at a dog food truck. Some of them actually have “yappy hours” that make them some of the most popular meet-ups in town.

Dog food trucks can be tracked on social media just like their human food counterparts so it’s easy to know where your favorite one is at any time. If people new to the trend happen upon such a truck, they often express surprise that the treats being sold are for canines, but often their dogs figure it out more quickly.

Do you have a gour-mutt in your family who enjoys the offerings from food trucks?