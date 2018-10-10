Hike the Continental Divide with Your Dog

This year the Continental Divide Trail (CDT) will celebrate its 40th anniversary alongside the National Trails System Act which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Continental Divide Trail is a 3,100-mile long trail that follows the U.S. Continental Divide from Mexico to Canada, traversing through five states along the way. Most portions of the trail allow canine companions except those that pass through national parks, which include Rocky Mountain National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. This epic trail has been on the bucket list of long-distance backpackers since its establishment in 1978. It is considered part of the thru-hiking community’s “Triple Crown,” which also consists of the 2,650-mile long Pacific Crest Trail to the west and the 2,200-mile long Appalachian trail to the east.

To learn more about the CDT visit ContinentalDivideTrail.org.