Get your dog ready for the holiday season with these wonderful red bandanas by The Darling Paw. Made of 100% cotton these bandanas are machine washable for messy pups. With festive taglines like "eat drink and be merry" and "making spirits bright" these bandanas will be the perfect way for your doggo to spread holiday cheer.

Available in small 14"x 14"x 20" or medium 22"x 22"x 31"