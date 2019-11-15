Holiday Gift Picks for Dog Lovers

Shopping for holiday gifts for your dog loving friends and their pets? Surprise them with these wonderful gifts and dog-themed stocking stuffers!

Dog Play Pack

If dogs made gift lists, this five-piece set would appear at the top. The machine-washable 30" x 40" fleece blanket provides a soft spot to nap, a choice that will be quite appealing after a session of vigorous play with the toys. Your pup can squeak the 12" duck, tug the 16" natural wool bone and chase the two 2.5" sport balls, all of which can be spot cleaned. A family-owned company that started life as Triboro Quilt & Mfg. Corp. in 1933, Tall Tails is now known for its line of durable, high-quality and affordable dog goods. $54.99 talltailsdog.com

Beaded Dog Collar

Collars Eye-catching, functional and comfortable: decorate your dog with socially responsible bling from Paw Tribe. These one-of-a-kind beaded collars, ethically handmade in Kenya and Ethiopia, have quick-release buckles that can be adjusted as needed and are safe for play and daycare adventures. Plus, the artisans have good working conditions and receive a fair wage, and the company supports ani- mal rescue centers around the world. Four sizes / $48 thepawtribe.com

A Very Gorey Holiday

Two of Edward Gorey’s singular, long-out-of-print greeting & note cards are on our list of faves from the New York Review of Books store: “Christmas at Hugglebee Pond,” with its decorated tree frozen under the ice, and “Gertrude Stein as a Child Decorates a Dog for Christmas,” depicting a young Stein dressed in her mature style. Blank inside, ready for your own peculiar message. 12 cards (one design) 5" x 7" $16.95 shop.nybooks.com

Good Coffee Helps Good Dogs

Fetch Coffee Roasters, a brand-new, small-batch coffee brand based in Portland, Ore., has a lot going for it. First, it only uses ethically sourced beans purchased from those who return benefits to coffee farmers and programs that support them. Second, it’s committing 22 percent of its profits to dogs in need. Initially, it will be supporting the Soi Dog Foundation and a stateside organization. Order online at fetchroasters.com

Serape Beds & Dog Bandanas

One of several styles from Salvage Maria, this cushy bed is made from beautiful handwoven material and filled with eco-friendly inserts; the bottom is surplus denim and the inner lining has a zipper. Salvage Maria is a company with amor and alma (heart and soul): the owner’s Zapoteca mother sources textiles and builds direct partnerships with artisans throughout Mexico, the beds are made in East LA, nothing goes to waste, and the company works with several local dog rescue groups. From $180 (bed); $20 (bandana) salvagemaria.com

Stylish Small Dog Hideaway

P.L.A.Y.’s Pet Teepee comes in several colors and custom-designed patterns, has built-in wood poles that make setup easy, and features a removable interior pillow stuffed with certified safe polyfiber made from recycled plastic bottles for maximum sustainability, not to mention snoozeability. (Suitable for smaller dogs.) From $69 petplay.com

Olive Oil Edibles

OlviPet makes immune-boosting crunchy and soft treats and dental bars using 100 percent natural ingredients rich in Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, such as extra virgin olive oil. The immune-boosting formula, which contains no flavor enhancers, dyes or other additives, also features seeds (chia and pumpkin) and spinach. Made in the Netherlands. olvipetusa.com

Walk Happy

Handmade in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Rope-N-Go hardware-free walking harnesses were developed by a couple with experience in making horse tack. Diamond-braid, marine-grade nylon rope is both strong and soft on canine skin, and the black sleeve used to adjust the chest strap is flexible industrial-strength tubing that holds up to heat and cold. Four sizes & a range of colors. From $28.95 ropengo.com