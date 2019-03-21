Homemade Chicken & Vegetable Dog Food Recipe

This recipe will make approximately 15 lbs. of food, enough to feed a 40 lb. dog two meals per day for a week. It contains 1,200 Kcal/kg or 34 Kcal/oz. More nutrition details and feeding instructions are discussed later in the article.

Directions reference the use of an electric pressure cooker, but a variety of other methods, from slow cookers (aka crock pots) to poaching, roasting or steaming are also options (tips will be available online). However, it is much easier and faster to use an electric pressure cooker.

The ingredients are fresh and uncooked unless otherwise noted. The amounts must be followed closely, but there is leeway in the choice of fruits and vegetables that can be used, and you can use thawed-out frozen varieties too. The supplements are specific brands, and provide a unique mix. It is important to use a kitchen scale to weigh each ingredient.

Because this recipe has a large volume of ingredients, it should be made in two batches; it will not fit into one pot, even the larger sizes. These cookers should not be filled to more than three-quarters of its capacity. The recipe can also be cut in half, to make 7½ lbs. of food. Note that an 8-quart model was used in testing this recipe.

HOMEMADE CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE DOG FOOD This recipe can be made in a Slow Cooker or in the Insta Pot Yield:

15 lbs.

(approx.) Essential Tools:

Electric Pressure Cooker, Kitchen Scale, Food Processor INGREDIENTS Animal Protein Sources

Important: Chicken can shrink by up to 30% during cooking; start with 10 lbs. of raw chicken to get 7 lbs. of cooked.

6 lbs. chicken breast meat, skinless, boneless (raw)

4 lbs. chicken thigh meat, skinless, boneless (raw)

7 oz. chicken liver

3 oz. chicken gizzards

3 oz. chicken hearts

6 eggs (raw)

24 oz. chicken stock (made from cooking the meat)

3.75 oz. canned sardines in spring water, drained

Vegetables and Fruit

1½ lbs. sweet potatoes (unpeeled)

10 oz. carrots (unpeeled)

8 oz. cabbage or broccoli, brussels sprouts, etc.

4 oz. kale or other leafy greens

8 oz. butternut squash or similar squash

4 oz. blueberries (or other kind of berry, fresh or frozen)

12 oz. green beans or peas

6 oz. pumpkin purée

¼ cup parsley, stems included

8 oz. apple Seeds and Grain

6 oz. quick-cooking oats (dry)

8 oz. cooked garbanzo beans (aka chickpeas)

3 tbsp. ground pumpkin seeds

3 tbsp. ground sunflower seeds

1 tbsp. chia seeds

1 tbsp. ground flax seed Supplements

1 Vitamin E, 100 IU

4½ tsp. (17 g) calcium carbonate made from eggshells

1¼ tsp. taurine powder (NOW)

1 tablet zinc copper (Solaray)

2 tablets ground Up & Up Woman’s Daily Multivitamin (Target)

¼ tsp. kelp powder (NOW); comes with tiny spoon;

10 of its spoonfuls equal ¼ tsp.