How Not to Respond During Off-Leash Incidents

A video (below) capturing a highly charged incident that occurred between a woman walking her dog and a birdwatcher in NYC’s Central Park has gone viral. The antagonistic confrontation has spurred charges of racism, entitlement and accusations of animal cruelty. While we feel that the accusations of racist behavior are valid, we’ll leave that discussion to the political pundits and social activists and, instead, weigh in on the dog part of the equation. Step-by-step, here’s what is wrong with “this picture” and our recommendations for good dog AND human behavior in these types of situations.

Obey park rules. The incident started because the woman was walking her dog off-leash in a clearly marked “dogs on-leash” area. The woman knew the posted rule that she was breaking. We all have park policies that we question and some we disagree with, but adhere to the posted rules and regulations whether you like them or not. Respect the rights and wishes of other park users. Whether it’s disregarding an on-leash regulation (maybe it’s super early and your dog sticks close to you) or simple unwritten courtesies of sharing public space—if your dog’s actions are infringing on other people’s ability to enjoy the park, seriously consider changing your dog’s behavior (ie. leashing your dog) and moving your dog walking elsewhere. Not every opposing view holder is out to hurt your dog. Some have commented that the birdwatcher was trying to entice the dog with treats and do it harm. I get how uncomfortable it may be to have an argument turn into a “let me treat you dog” occasion but not all “pro-dog rules & regulations” advocates are anti-dog. Some are simply birdwatchers who want to practice their hobby in sanctioned areas. Care for you dog … even during heated encounters! Some of the most troubling moments in the video show the dog owner restraining her dog improperly—the woman is clearing distressed but in her panic, she ends up choking her dog and yanking the poor pooch around by the collar—it’s hard to watch. It would all have been simpler and more humane if, at first request, Henry, the dog was calmly leashed. Keep a cool head. Rarely, if ever, is it wise to engage in antagonistic behavior or respond impolitely to civil requests. Just follow the rules and move on!

Postscript: Henry, the Cocker Spaniel shown in the video has been surrendered to the rescue group who adopted him out a few years ago while the aftermath of this event blows over. Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc. posted the following on their Facebook page: