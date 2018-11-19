Joe Biden Adopts Foster Dog

When you’re a famous politician like Vice President Joe Biden, everything you do is newsworthy and will be judged. It’s rare for him to receive only positive reactions to anything he does, but it happened recently. Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, adopted the shelter dog that they had been fostering, and nobody has bad things to say about that. That presents a contrast to the negative press a decade ago when the family purchased their dog Champ from a commercial breeder.

The newest member of the Biden family, a dog named Major, first came into their lives in March of this year when he was still a puppy. Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, sent her father a Facebook post about a litter of German Shepherd puppies that were having some health issues and needed foster families. The six puppies had been exposed to toxins and were hospitalized for treatment. Biden has long loved German Shepherds, and had been wanting to adopt a new dog as a companion for Champ. He contacted the Delaware Humane Association about fostering one of the puppies.

Since they began fostering Major, the Bidens have been training him. In addition to the usual skills that dogs need, Major needs to learn to be comfortable in some situations that most dogs never face, such as traveling on planes and facing large groups of photographers.

The Bidens released an official statement that said, “We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals.” Among the many animals who have been adopted are the other five puppies from Major’s litter.