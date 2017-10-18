Leaping Dachshund in Commercial

I can never get enough of dog commercials, and this one with a Dachshund as an enthusiastic fetcher is lots of fun. The Journey song, “Don’t Stop Believin’” is a great soundtrack for the optimism and teamwork that contribute to this dog’s successful catch. The dog’s leap at about 18 seconds is the best part.

Sometimes small dogs or those with short legs are denied the opportunities to be their true canine selves just because they don’t fit someone’s image of a dog who loves to play or be highly physical in other ways. Luckily, that attitude is not as prevalent as it once was. All you have to do to see how far we’ve come is to attend an agility class and notice the diversity of forms participating.

This commercial, besides being entertaining, is a great reminder that most dogs have an inner athlete. There is likely some sport or playful activity that gives each dog joy and should be celebrated.