Life Hack: Quickly Chopping Dog Treats

Cutting up dog treats is part of my daily life, and I’m always up for a more efficient way to get it done. An onion (or vegetable) chopper is a tool worth knowing about if you are cutting many pounds of treats from dog food rolls at once. In addition to being faster, it makes the treats the same size and produces fewer crumbs.

When I first learned about this hack for cutting dog treats, I went through two predictable stages—enthusiasm for something that makes this chore less onerous, and amusement that such a tiny thing as cutting treats occupies so much of my brainpower. The thing is, I have spent so many hours over the last few decades cutting treats that I have inadvertently become an expert at this task. I know my favorite temperature for cutting treats (slightly cooler than room temperature), the best knife for the job (a tomato knife), the minimum size I can cut the treats before they crumble uncontrollably (about 3 mm), and I even know not to cut treats when I am tired or my fingers are chilled. Those conditions lead to accidents and add blood to the clean-up.

This may not seem like such a big deal, but when you cut 5-10 pounds of treats at once, anything that makes the process go more smoothly is worth doing. Do you have any treat-cutting tips to share?